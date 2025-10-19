Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Germany recalls ambassador from Georgia for consultations amid tensions

    Region
    • 19 October, 2025
    • 15:05
    Germany recalls ambassador from Georgia for consultations amid tensions

    Germany's Foreign Ministry has announced the recall of its ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, for consultations, Report informs.

    The decision comes amid growing tensions between the Georgian government and both Germany and the European Union in recent months.

    According to the ministry, the Georgian leadership has been conducting propaganda against the EU, Germany, and Ambassador Fischer personally for some time. As a result, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul decided to recall Fischer "to determine the future course of action."

    The EU Foreign Affairs Council is expected to discuss the situation in Georgia tomorrow.

    Germany Georgia Peter Fischer Johann Wadephul
    Almaniya Gürcüstandakı səfirini məsləhətləşmələr üçün geri çağırıb
    Германия отзывает посла в Грузии для консультаций

    Latest News

    15:37

    Azerbaijan, Armenia parliamentary speakers to meet in Switzerland

    Region
    15:19
    Video

    Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov not willing to move to 'a bigger club' currently

    Media
    15:05

    Germany recalls ambassador from Georgia for consultations amid tensions

    Region
    14:50

    Sarkozy set to begin jail term over Libyan funding scandal

    Other countries
    14:34

    Azerbaijan defeat Netherlands in Amputee Football Nations League match

    Football
    14:14

    Georgian finance minister calls for stronger regional cooperation to boost Middle Corridor

    Region
    13:49

    Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery, French culture minister says

    Other countries
    13:35

    IDF to carry out military exercise along Lebanon border region

    Other countries
    13:17

    Azerbaijani judokas claim two golds and one bronze at Grand Prix in Mexico

    Individual sports
    All News Feed