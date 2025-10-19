Germany recalls ambassador from Georgia for consultations amid tensions

Germany's Foreign Ministry has announced the recall of its ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, for consultations, Report informs.

The decision comes amid growing tensions between the Georgian government and both Germany and the European Union in recent months.

According to the ministry, the Georgian leadership has been conducting propaganda against the EU, Germany, and Ambassador Fischer personally for some time. As a result, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul decided to recall Fischer "to determine the future course of action."

The EU Foreign Affairs Council is expected to discuss the situation in Georgia tomorrow.