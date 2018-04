Turkish and Russia FMs to meet in Belgrade

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu is to be held in Belgrade.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Minister for EU Affairs of Turkey, Volkan Bozkır said.

"The meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey will take place in Belgrade on December 2 to 4", said Bozkır.

The Russian side has not confirmed the meeting yet.

Belgrade is to play host for OSCE Ministerial Council on December 3-4.