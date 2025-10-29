Erdogan: Türkiye will continue to uphold its leadership in the region

Türkiye will continue to maintain its status as a regional leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, Report informs.

The message, delivered by Türkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgun, during an official reception in Baku marking the Republic's anniversary, emphasized the country's deep-rooted statehood and national strength.

"We are a strong nation. The state we built is a symbol of our people who have shaped history. Türkiye is the home of a nation that has always fought for freedom and independence to the last drop of blood. We continue to work tirelessly for the welfare of our people and are taking strong initiatives in every field, including foreign policy. We are doing our utmost to help earthquake victims return to normal life and are advancing toward a ‘terror-free Türkiye" where our citizens can live in prosperity," the message said.

President Erdogan also underlined Türkiye's role as a mediator and peace promoter: "As a leader in its region and a respected power globally, Türkiye will continue to preserve this status. Our country constantly strives for peace in its region."