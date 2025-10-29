Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Erdogan: Türkiye will continue to uphold its leadership in the region

    Region
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 20:21
    Erdogan: Türkiye will continue to uphold its leadership in the region

    Türkiye will continue to maintain its status as a regional leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, Report informs.

    The message, delivered by Türkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgun, during an official reception in Baku marking the Republic's anniversary, emphasized the country's deep-rooted statehood and national strength.

    "We are a strong nation. The state we built is a symbol of our people who have shaped history. Türkiye is the home of a nation that has always fought for freedom and independence to the last drop of blood. We continue to work tirelessly for the welfare of our people and are taking strong initiatives in every field, including foreign policy. We are doing our utmost to help earthquake victims return to normal life and are advancing toward a ‘terror-free Türkiye" where our citizens can live in prosperity," the message said.

    President Erdogan also underlined Türkiye's role as a mediator and peace promoter: "As a leader in its region and a respected power globally, Türkiye will continue to preserve this status. Our country constantly strives for peace in its region."

    Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan regional leader
    Ərdoğan: Türkiyə bölgədə lider statusunu qorumağa davam edəcək
    Эрдоган: Турция продолжит сохранять статус регионального лидера

    Latest News

    20:55

    Sahiba Gafarova: Türkiye stands with Azerbaijan in Karabakh's reconstruction

    Foreign policy
    20:45

    European Space Agency plans to engage in military satellites

    Other countries
    20:32
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives speaker of UAE Federal National Council

    Foreign policy
    20:21

    Erdogan: Türkiye will continue to uphold its leadership in the region

    Region
    20:09

    Lord: UK could be key partner in unlocking Azerbaijan's green energy potential

    Energy
    19:59

    Another group of Ukrainian children arrives in Azerbaijan for recovery

    Domestic policy
    19:36

    Azerbaijani foreign minister departs for working visit to Uzbekistan

    Foreign policy
    19:23

    Zelenskyy thanks Erdogan for 'unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty'

    Region
    19:09
    Photo

    Social media pages launched for World Urban Forum 2026 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed