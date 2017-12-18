Chief of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces will visit UK

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of the General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces Hulusi Akar will visit London, capital of England and the United Kingdom, at the invitation of his British counterpart Stuart Peach.

Report informs referring to the Haber7, during the visit the issues of military cooperation between the two countries will be discussed.

The meeting of the Chiefs of the General Staff of Turkey and United Kingdom will also discuss the regional issues.