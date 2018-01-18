Binali Yıldırım: US must change its decision about creating terror army in Syria

© Aa

Report informs referring to Sabah, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said.

Commenting on U.S. officials statements on the decision to form terror army in Syria, the PM again criticized this step: "U.S. moves in Syria are unfortunately against the alliance. Over last three days U.S. officials made statements that refute one another. It should eliminate the confusion about the future of the region", Yıldırım said.