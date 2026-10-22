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    Murat Dogan: Range of goods traded between Türkiye, Azerbaijan needs to be expanded

    Business
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 12:13
    Murat Dogan: Range of goods traded between Türkiye, Azerbaijan needs to be expanded

    Trade and economic cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan possesses significant growth potential, while current bilateral trade indicators and the structure of commodity exchange require substantial expansion, Murat Dogan, head of the Customs and Logistics Committee at TABA-AmCham, stated during the Eurasia Investment & Networking Summit 2026 held in Baku, Report informs.

    As Dogan noted, despite centuries-old fraternal ties and linguistic proximity, which provide both countries with a significant competitive advantage, trade volumes still do not correspond to existing opportunities.

    "We need to achieve greater diversity in trade relations. It is necessary to increase the number of product categories and expand the range of tools used. We face the task of expanding the range of exported products," he stated.

    The committee head also drew special attention to the key role of logistics infrastructure and customs procedures in ensuring stable and uninterrupted supplies between the two states.

    Dogan emphasized that the formation of transport and logistics corridors in the region creates additional prospects for the business community, providing an opportunity not only to increase direct bilateral trade flows, but also to promote products to European and American markets.

    Murat Dogan Azerbaijan-Türkiye trade and economic cooperation TABA-AmCham
    Murat Doğan: "Azərbaycanla Türkiyə arasında ticarət nomenklaturasını genişləndirmək lazımdır"
    Мурат Доган: Между Турцией и Азербайджаном необходимо расширить торговую номенклатуру
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