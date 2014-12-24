​Average Russian to spend $163 for New Year partying

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ An average Russian is going to spend 8,628 rubles or around $163 for New Year partying this year, including 3,103 rubles for the New Year night’s dinner and 3,142 rubles for presents to family members and friends, says a poll taken by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center (VTSIOM).

At the end of last year, the Russians were eyeing the New Year expenditures that were 6% below the figures for this year, , informs Report citing TASS.

Most of those polled are considering presents in the form of souvenirs (35%), sweets, liquors and delicaсies (28%), toys (23%), as well as health and beauty products and fashion jewelry (21%).

In line with a tradition that emerged in the past few decades, about 8% Russians plan to give their family members and friends certain sums of money instead presents.

Somewhat fewer respondents, or 5% to 7%, said they had chosen clothes, footwear, jewelry, household appliances, or cell phones as New Year and Christmas gifts.

As many as 11% respondents said they were not going to make any presents.

The picture of the Russians’ expectations in terms of presents they would like to receive from others was more mixed. 13% of the people polled named useful souvenirs like pens, jotters, wallets, and other things in the type, while 11% said they would prefer monies.

Perfume, health and beauty products, sweets, and drinks were selected by 10% respondents. Standing next in line were jewelry, cell phones, and tickets for theatrical performances or concerts.

The report said 17% Russians expressed unwillingness to get any New Year of Christmas presents at all.