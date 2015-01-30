At least 49 killed in blast at Shikarpur imambargah, Pakistan

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 49 people were killed and 55 others were injured in an explosion inside a central imambargah (mosque affiliated with Shia Muslims) in Sindh province's Shikarpur district on Friday, Report informs citing Dawn.com

Civil Hospital Shikarpur issued a list of 49 victims out of whom 46 bodies had been identified whereas the identity of 3 others was yet to be confirmed.

The imambargah is located in Shikarpur's Lakhi Dar area and the explosion occurred just after Friday prayers.

A number of victims were trapped under debris after the roof of the imambargah collapsed due to the intensive blast. Many of the casualties were shifted to hospital in Sukkur and Larkana districts of Sindh

Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) central leader Allama Mohammed Amin Shaheedi announced three days mourning, describing the incident a failure of the government.

He told Dawn that the party's further course of action would be announced in a press conference later in the evening.

The Jafria Disaster Cell (JDC) demanded that the critically wouinded victims be immediately shifted to Karachi for treatment.