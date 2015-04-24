Armenians threaten Consulate General of Turkeyç Los Angeles

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Necessary restrictions introduced on the anniversary of the events of 1915, celebrated on April 24 in connection with the growing threat of entry and exit in the Turkish Consulate General in Los Angeles. Report informs referring to Anadolu, Consulate General in a statement noted that because of false allegations and accusations by some media, published last week, threats increased against the consulate.

In this regard, the office will serve only some citizens and visitors who have an appointment.

"A group of members of the Armenian Youth Federation, which recently visited the consulate staff taking pictures and posting them in their own page in the "Facebook", put the consulate workers in an awkward position", - report says.

Meanwhile, in the city of Los Angeles with a dense Armenian population, the Armenian Diaspora, which has increased activity on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the events of 1915, on April 24 will host procession from the area of Little Armenia to the building of the Consulate General of Turkey.