Armenian PM: TRIPP to create new corridor between, Caspian Mediterranean seas

    Region
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 11:01
    The development of transport and communications links in the South Caucasus will open new routes connecting the Persian and Oman Gulfs with the Black Sea, as well as new connections between the Caspian and Mediterranean Seas, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the 8th Paris Peace Forum, a video of which he posted on his social media, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    The prime minister emphasized the importance of implementing the TRIPP (the 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor, which will pass through Armenia) for both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

    "Regional connectivity means that we-I mean both Armenia and Azerbaijan-will have the opportunity to use each other's territory for domestic, bilateral, and international communications, which means a new international transit route will open through our territory. Considering that the world is currently experiencing a supply chain crisis, this could truly be a turning point for international trade, but also for our region," Pashinyan emphasized.

    He added that he recognized the presence of forces uninterested in opening regional communication routes: "But in reality, this project (TRIPP) is beneficial to all players."

    Ermənistan Baş naziri: TRIPP Xəzər və Aralıq dənizləri arasında yeni dəhliz yaradacaq
    Премьер Армении: TRIPP создаст новый коридор между Каспийским и Средиземным морями

