Armenian businessman arrested in Russia

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ General Director of Industrial Union of Donbass, former owner of Kuban football club in Krasnodar, Armenian businessman Oleg Mkrtchyan was arrested in Russia.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the Moscow City Court has issued an arrest warrant.

Mkrtchyan charged with fraud and was arrested in the courtroom. He was found guilty of embezzling funds allocated by Russian banks to the Industrial Union of Donbass.

Notably, Forbes magazine estimated his wealth at $ 780 million in 2010. In 2012, he was ranked 14th among richest people in Ukraine.