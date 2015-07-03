Armenia: criminal case filed against policemen used forces at protests

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ On June 23, Armenia's Special Investigation Service opened a criminal case under the Criminal Code of abuse of power, against police officers who used forces against peaceful participants of the protest and journalists carrying out their professional work.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, the Special Investigation Service stated.

According to the report, a criminal case was opened on the base of video-recordings and the materials spread in media.

In Armenia, the protests started on July 19 and are still in progress.