 Top
    Close photo mode

    9 people martyred in PKK attack in Turkey

    Anti-terrorist operations being conducted in region

    Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ 9 people martyred, other 3 injured during PKK attack in Gökçebulak village at the foot of Tendürek mountain between Doğubayazit district, Ağrı province and Çaldıran district, Van province.

    Report informs citing Haberler, Ağrı governorship stated.

    7 of the martyred are village guards, one sergeant, one soldier. Also, 3 soldiers and 2 civilians were injured.

    Fire points of the terrorists shelled. 

    Anti-terrorist operations are being conducted in the region.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi