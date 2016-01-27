50,000 Syrian Turkmens cope with hunger in Homs - PHOTO

Report informs citing the Turkish media, civilians stranded in regime-held areas are under increasing threat of starvation. The regime has kept closed exit and entry to Turkmen towns and villages -- Harbe, Nefse, Fınlık, Akrabe, Burç Kai, Semalil, Kıffiyn and Huma, in the countryside of Homs for two months.

Villegers in Harbe and Nefse fear that their fate is not going to be different than those who suffered from persecution in the towns of Yarmuk and Madaya.

Medical aid or medical staff are not let into the besieged areas. Food stocks have run out in villages. The civilians desperately need winter aid packs to survive. Diseases associated with hunger and thirst have also appeared among civilians.

Pro-government troops have forced tens of thousands of people to leave their homes ever since they began to lay siege to Homs, the rebel's long-time stronghold. Local residents say the regime is determined to continue the siege unless they evacuate their homes. They believe the regime has conducted a systematic expulsion campaign to settle an Alawite population in the predominantly-Sunni areas where they have still tried to survive.