Second quake hits Çanakkale district, Turkey - UPDATED

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Quake hit Çanakkale, Turkey for the second time today.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the second quake occurred with a magnitude of 5.

According to information, 58 aftershocks recorded. The natural disaster left 4 injured in Yukarıköy settlement, caused damage to 50 houses.

The report states that 4 houses damaged in Çamköy village, 1 in Babkale, 1 in Koyunevi 1, 7 in Gükpınar, 5 in Kızılkeçeli, 4 in Tuzla, 2 in Balabanlı, 8 in Bademli and 2 in Ahmetçi.

***10:00

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ A 5.3-magnitude earthquake has struck near the coast of western Turkey.

Report informs citing the Haber7, aftershocks hit Gülpınar village of Ayvacık region in Çanakkale district. Earthquake center recorded at 7.5 km.

The walls of some houses collapsed in the village of Gulpinar. According to the preliminary information, many animals were killed as a result of natural disaster.

According to information, tremors were felt in Izmir, Bursa and Istanbul.