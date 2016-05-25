26 PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Six Turkish soldiers were killed and four others were wounded in a PKK terror attack on Tuesday in the district of Çaldıran in eastern Van province.

The attack was carried out with explosives planted on the highway between Van's Çaldıran and Ağrı's Doğubeyazıt districts, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

PKK terrorists detonated the explosives on the highway as a military vehicle was passing. The wounded soldiers were immediately transferred to hospitals.

Security forces in the province commenced an air-supported counter-terror operation.

In another region, Turkish forces killed three terrorists in the district of Silopi in southeastern Şırnak province after they failed to stop at a security checkpoint and opened fire along the Silopi-Cizre road, a source said.

According to the unnamed source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, after the shootout, security forces seized guns and ammunition from the car.

Moreover, 26 PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in Turkey's southeastern province of Mardin's Nusaybin district Tuesday.

The source also said that more terrorists would surrender to security forces thanks to the ongoing Hawk-7 Operation, meant to fill in PKK-made trenches, lift barricades, destroy homemade explosives, and re-establish public order in the region.