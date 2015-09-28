 Top
    20 soldiers wounded in PKK bomb attack in Turkey’s east

    Security forces have launched an operation in the region to apprehend the PKK militants responsible for the attack

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 20 soldiers were wounded on Sept. 28 in a bomb attack by outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants in the eastern province of Bitlis, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

    According to the information, PKK militants remotely detonated a bomb placed in the backyard of an officer’s club in the Tatvan district at around 7:45 a.m. as a military vehicle was passing. According to initial reports, 20 soldiers were wounded, although their condition is not said to be life-threatening.

    Security forces have launched an operation in the region to apprehend the PKK militants responsible for the attack.

