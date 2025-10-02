Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    20 kids reportedly jumped out of school window in Armenia, interior ministry investigating

    Region
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 11:47
    20 kids reportedly jumped out of school window in Armenia, interior ministry investigating

    The Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs is investigating a report of an emergency at a school in Yerevan, Armenian media outlets cited the ministry's press service as the source, Report informs.

    A call was received that several students had jumped from the second floor of a building.

    The incident occurred at School No. 117: approximately 20 children jumped from a window after a teacher sent them out of the classroom. One of the students, a 14-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a medical center. She is receiving the necessary medical care and will undergo surgery.

    Armenia Interior Ministry accident
    Ermənistan DİN paytaxt məktəbində xəsarət alan şagirdlərlə bağlı faktı araşdırır
    МВД Армении: Проверяем сигнал о том, что 20 детей выпрыгнули из окна школы

