20 kids reportedly jumped out of school window in Armenia, interior ministry investigating

The Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs is investigating a report of an emergency at a school in Yerevan, Armenian media outlets cited the ministry's press service as the source, Report informs.

A call was received that several students had jumped from the second floor of a building.

The incident occurred at School No. 117: approximately 20 children jumped from a window after a teacher sent them out of the classroom. One of the students, a 14-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a medical center. She is receiving the necessary medical care and will undergo surgery.