20 kids reportedly jumped out of school window in Armenia, interior ministry investigating
Region
- 02 October, 2025
- 11:47
The Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs is investigating a report of an emergency at a school in Yerevan, Armenian media outlets cited the ministry's press service as the source, Report informs.
A call was received that several students had jumped from the second floor of a building.
The incident occurred at School No. 117: approximately 20 children jumped from a window after a teacher sent them out of the classroom. One of the students, a 14-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a medical center. She is receiving the necessary medical care and will undergo surgery.
