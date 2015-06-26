Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Romania celebrates National Flag Day on June 26. Romania’s flag is hoisted up near public buildings in many towns and cities throughout the country on Flag Day. Romania’s public authorities and other state institutions organize cultural and educational programs and events devoted to Romanian history. A military ceremony is also usually held in Romania’s capital Bucharest to celebrate National Flag Day. People attending the event include representatives from civilian, military, and religious organizations, as well as war veterans.

On this occasion, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Daniel Cristian Ciobanu on the occasion of Day of the National Flag of Romania addressed a message. Report informs, the message text declares as below:

"The Day of the National Flag of Romania, which is celebrated every year on June 26, is an event of high significance. National Flag represents a symbol of Romanian people’s battle for freedom.

Celebrating the Day of the National Flag of Romania in Azerbaijan, a strategic partner of Romania, is a moment of great joy. Partnership between Romania and Azerbaijan is fruitfully developing in all fields on the basis of common interest and mutual respect between our countries and peoples.

Romanian Embassy in Baku takes the opportunity to warmly congratulate all Romanians in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of the National Flag".

"Romanian Embassy reiterates its wishes of good luck to the athletes that are taking part in European Games and expresses its hope that the National Flag will be raised today in Baku during the competitions to mark the victories of Romanian sportsmen", the message says.