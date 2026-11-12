Ukraine again records Starshield speed limits in occupied territories, hindering drone interception

Ukraine has again recorded Starshield speed limits in occupied territories, which hinder the timely interception of Russian jet drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the opening plenary session of the ninth European Political Community (EPC) summit, Report's correspondent in Dublin informs.

"The only bad news is that we are again seeing problems with Starshield. We have recorded Starshield speed limits on Ukrainian territory. In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, a limit of 161 km/h, that is 100 mph, is again in effect," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, these limits directly affect Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian jet drones.

"We are trying to get details from the American side, but so far we know very little. However, some things are already clear. If someone in America makes decisions, essentially treating Ukrainian territory as non-Ukrainian, it shows us where this is all heading. Our position must be clear: the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories cannot be recognized in any form," he said.

Speaking about the approaching winter, Zelenskyy noted that Russia annually seeks to inflict maximum damage on Ukraine. According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin "views energy as a separate battlefield."

In this regard, Zelenskyy outlined three main areas of support needed by Ukraine. He named the strengthening of air defense as the first priority.

"We need interceptor missiles, missiles for our Patriot and NASAMS systems. I urge you to take this very seriously and help us find these missiles," he stated.

The president named the supply of ammunition for F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine uses to destroy "Shaheds," as the second area. According to Zelenskyy, Russia plans to increase both the production of jet "Shaheds" and the number of attacks using them.

He named assistance to Ukraine's energy sector, which is needed already in November and throughout the winter, as the third priority.

Speaking about the situation on the front line, Zelenskyy called Ukraine's positions strong and linked this to cooperation with partners. He called for the continuation of joint defense projects and arms production.