Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
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    European Council president: EU should clearly outline principles for peace in Ukraine

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    • 12 November, 2026
    • 16:29
    European Council president: EU should clearly outline principles for peace in Ukraine

    The European Union needs to clearly outline the principles for achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and ensuring Europe's security, European Council President António Costa said at the opening plenary session of the ninth European Political Community (EPC) summit, Report's correspondent in Dublin informs.

    Costa emphasized that the security of the European continent is inseparable from the security of Ukraine and the achievement of a just and lasting peace.

    According to him, Ukraine, like any sovereign state, must independently choose its partners, allies, and its future.

    "The era of spheres of influence in Europe has long passed," he stated.

    The President of the European Council noted that discussing European security is impossible without the participation of Europe itself. At the same time, a common position should be formed through the joint efforts of European states, the European Union, and NATO.

    He named a ceasefire, achieving concrete progress in the Black Sea, and creating conditions for a peace agreement as Europe's priorities. According to him, the main unresolved issue remains Russia's readiness for peace.

    "Next week will be a decisive test of Russia's readiness to end this war," he emphasized.

    The European Council President also welcomed France's initiative to adopt a declaration on the key principles of future European security.

    António Costa European Political Community Summit Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Koşta: Ukraynada sülh və Avropanın təhlükəsizliyi üçün prinsipləri dəqiq müəyyən etmək lazımdır
    Кошта: Следующая неделя станет проверкой готовности РФ прекратить войну с Украиной
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