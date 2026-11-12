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    Zelenskyy: Europe must become a permanent participant in Russia-Ukraine talks

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    • 12 November, 2026
    • 16:11
    Zelenskyy: Europe must become a permanent participant in Russia-Ukraine talks

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Europe must become a permanent participant in the Russia-Ukraine negotiations launched in Abu Dhabi, according to Report's correspondent in Dublin.

    "It is very good that Europeans are now involved in these negotiations. Not directly yet and not at the same table as the Russians. But Europeans are already engaged, and we need to ensure that Europe becomes a permanent participant in these talks," Zelenskyy said during the opening plenary session of the 9th summit of the European Political Community (EPC).

    He said that Ukrainian representatives had met with Russian and US delegations in Abu Dhabi the previous day. US representatives are in Moscow today and will arrive in Dublin this evening to discuss with the Ukrainian side the results of negotiations over the past few days.

    Zelenskyy added that, according to information received from the Ukrainian delegation, the talks had been "serious and substantive".

    He also said that an agreement on a prisoner-of-war exchange had been reached during the meeting.

    "For us, it is important to bring our people, our soldiers, back from Russian captivity," the Ukrainian president said.

    In addition, he said, considerable attention had been devoted to security guarantees during the negotiations, and Europe needed to play an active role in these discussions.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy European Political Community Summit Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Zelenski: Avropa Rusiya və Ukrayna arasındakı danışıqların daimi iştirakçısı olmalıdır
    Зеленский: Европа должна стать постоянным участником переговоров между РФ и Украиной
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