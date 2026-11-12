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A B2B event organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) under the State Tourism Agency was held in Tokyo to develop tourism ties and expand business cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan.

According to Report, citing the State Tourism Agency, the event brought together 49 representatives of Japan's tourism industry and four representatives of Azerbaijan's tourism sector.

During the meeting, Japanese participants were introduced to Azerbaijan's tourism potential, historical and cultural heritage, and various tourism segments. Particular attention was paid to the television series VIVANT, which was filmed in Azerbaijan. Participants were also informed about tourism packages that include visits to the series' filming locations.

Bilateral B2B meetings between tourism companies from the two countries were also held as part of the event.

The event was attended by Florian Sengstschmid, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board; Farid Talibov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Japan; and Kazutaka Iida, producer of the television series VIVANT.

In his speech, Iida shared his impressions of the two-month filming process in Azerbaijan and invited event participants and media representatives to visit the country.

Japanese representatives were also introduced to opportunities for mountain and winter tourism, health and wellness tourism, gastronomic tourism, and wine tourism in Azerbaijan.

As part of the cultural program, Japanese artists performed Azerbaijani musical compositions and presented traditional Azerbaijani dances.