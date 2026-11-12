Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Czech Republic interested in natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 16:07
    Czech Republic interested in natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan

    The Czech Republic is interested in natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan as part of the diversification of energy supply sources, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told journalists ahead of the European Political Community summit, Report's correspondent in Dublin informs.

    "There is an interest in gas from Azerbaijan, as we must be prepared for various scenarios and have as many gas supply sources as possible," Babiš said.

    According to him, the Czech Republic cannot afford to depend on a limited number of energy suppliers.

    The prime minister also mentioned recent contacts with Algeria, noting that the Czech Republic managed to increase the volume of gas supplies from this country.

    "Sources are limited, so we cannot afford to depend on only a small number of suppliers," he emphasized.

    He said that during the visit of the Czech delegation to Azerbaijan, they had reached agreements on the supply of certain types of weapons.

    Babiš also mentioned a project by the Czech state-owned brewery Budějovický Budvar aimed at expanding its business in Azerbaijan.

    Andrej Babiš Azerbaijan-Czechia relations Gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe European Political Community Summit
    Babiş: "Çexiya Azərbaycandan qaz tədarükündə maraqlıdır"
    Бабиш: Чехия заинтересована в поставках газа из Азербайджана
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    16:07
    Photo
    Kamran Aliyev discusses cooperation with his Argentine counterpart
    Foreign policy
    15:49
    Analyst: Ilham Aliyev's regional policy is important for Georgia
    Foreign policy
    15:32
    Allahshukur Pashazada to attend Muscat Plan of Action Forum
    Religion
    15:23
    Zelenskyy: Ukraine not to agree to enshrine neutral status in constitution
    Other countries
    15:16
    Photo
    Video
    Azerbaijan holds another training session for reservists
    Domestic policy
    15:11
    Pashinyan: Armenia could join EU within next 20 years
    Region
    14:59
    Photo
    Details of Denmark's military aid package for Ukraine revealed
    Region
    14:44
    Canada, US make progress on trade deal, Carney says
    Business
    14:27
    Zelenskyy: Russia rejects energy ceasefire proposal
    Region
    All News Feed