Czech Republic interested in natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan

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The Czech Republic is interested in natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan as part of the diversification of energy supply sources, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told journalists ahead of the European Political Community summit, Report's correspondent in Dublin informs.

"There is an interest in gas from Azerbaijan, as we must be prepared for various scenarios and have as many gas supply sources as possible," Babiš said.

According to him, the Czech Republic cannot afford to depend on a limited number of energy suppliers.

The prime minister also mentioned recent contacts with Algeria, noting that the Czech Republic managed to increase the volume of gas supplies from this country.

"Sources are limited, so we cannot afford to depend on only a small number of suppliers," he emphasized.

He said that during the visit of the Czech delegation to Azerbaijan, they had reached agreements on the supply of certain types of weapons.

Babiš also mentioned a project by the Czech state-owned brewery Budějovický Budvar aimed at expanding its business in Azerbaijan.