Registration opens for SportAccord Convention 2027 in Baku

In 2027, Baku will become a key hub for major decisions shaping the future of global sport, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Report.

From 9 to 13 May, the Azerbaijani capital will host SportAccord Convention 2027, one of the world's most prestigious and largest international gatherings in sport and sports business.

Early Bird registration is now open for those wishing to attend the event. Participants can register and secure their place at a discounted rate via the official registration link. The Early Bird offer is available for a limited time.

The Convention is expected to bring together more than 1,700 delegates representing over 120 International Federations, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), host cities of major sporting events, and leading companies from the sports industry. In total, more than 600 organizations from over 65 countries are expected to participate.

SportAccord provides a unique international platform bringing together leaders of sports organizations, industry experts and business leaders.

Over five days, the Convention will feature official meetings of International Federations, conferences, panel discussions, specialized exhibitions and networking events. Participants will have the opportunity to forge strategic partnerships, exchange best practices and help shape the future direction of the global sports industry.

The Baku Convention Center will serve as the main venue for the Convention, while the Opening Ceremony will take place at the iconic Heydar Aliyev Center, one of the capital's architectural landmarks.

Hosting SportAccord Convention 2027 will mark another important step in strengthening Azerbaijan's position on the international sporting stage. The Convention will also provide local companies and organizations with valuable opportunities to connect directly with key figures in the global sports industry and showcase their capabilities to an international audience.