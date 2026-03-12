Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic: International institutions must adapt to new realities

    Other
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 17:12
    Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic: International institutions must adapt to new realities

    International institutions must adapt to the new geopolitical reality and changes in world politics, former president of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    According to her, the rules-based international order is today gradually giving way to a system where the balance of power plays the key role. Against this backdrop, she emphasized that it is particularly important to preserve the fundamental principles of international law, including the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of states.

    She noted that the world is facing high volatility and numerous conflict points, but the main problem lies not only in instability but also in the complacency of the international community.

    "In order to effectively respond to modern challenges, it is necessary to carry out such reforms in international institutions that they correspond to the existing geopolitical realities and can more efficiently ensure compliance with international norms and principles," the former president of Croatia stated.

    Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic Global Baku Forum
    Kolinda Qrabar-Kitaroviç: Beynəlxalq institutlar yeni reallıqlara uyğunlaşmalıdır
    Колинда Грабар-Китарович: Международные институты должны адаптироваться к новым реалиям

