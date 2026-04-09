Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Yvette Cooper: UK wants Lebanon included in ceasefire agreement

    Other countries
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 11:14
    Yvette Cooper: UK wants Lebanon included in ceasefire agreement

    Lebanon should be included in the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said in an interview with Sky News, according to Report.

    "I am deeply concerned about Israel's attacks in Lebanon yesterday. We are seeing the humanitarian impact and mass displacement in Lebanon. That is why we very much want the ceasefire to be extended to Lebanon," she said.

    Cooper also stressed the need to maintain the current ceasefire across Iran and, crucially, to ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, given its importance for the global economy.

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