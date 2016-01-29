Woman arrested on suspicion of helping trio escape from jail in the US

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ 44-year-old woman who worked as an English teacher at a Santa Ana jail was arrested Thursday on suspicion of helping three inmates mount a daring escape last week, officials said, Report informs referring to the ABC News.

The arrest comes after police and security experts suggested that fugitives Hossein Nayeri, Jonathan Tieu and Bac Duong received outside help when they broke out of the Men's Central Jail on January 22.

The woman, Nooshafarin Ravaghi, a Lake Forest resident, was an English as a Second Language teacher and had been working as a contracted employee at the jail for the last six months, according to Lt. Jeffrey Hallock, a spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Nayeri had been attending one of the woman's classes, and they developed a friendly relationship from there, according to Hallock, who said police believe she "directly contributed to the escape and provided credible planning tools."

Ravaghi has been speaking with police, and denied providing the escapees with anything beyond maps. But Hallock said investigators "absolutely could not rule out" the possibility that she provided the physical tools the men used to cut their way into the jail's plumbing tunnels.

"We continue to get information from her," Hallock said."We have a certain amount of information she has provided thus far. But again she has denied bringing in any tools to this point. She did provide some tools for planning such as maps."

Ravaghi may have allowed the fugitives to access Google Maps, which would have provided "them with opportunity to look at the roof" of the jail, he added.

She was arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m., Hallock said. Ravaghi was a part-time English as a second language teacher with Rancho Santiago Community College's Inmate Education Program, according to a statement issued by the school district.