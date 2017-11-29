 Top
    US Senator: War may start because of North Korea's missile test

    'US won't let Kim Jong Un have the ability to strike America's mainland'

    Baku. 29 November.REPORT.AZ/ “We're headed to a war if things don't change”.

    Report informs US Senator Lindsey Graham told the CNN.,

    He said if North Korea does not end its missile test US will have no option but to go to war to stop this. 

    “If there’s a war with North Korea it will be because North Korea brought it on itself,” the South Carolina Republican said.

    He added that he doesn't think war would be the best outcome but said the US won't let Kim Jong Un have the ability to strike America's mainland.

