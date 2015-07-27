US embassy employee killed in Pakistan

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ A Pakistani employee of the US embassy here was on Sunday shot and killed by unknown gunmen, Report informs citing Russian TASS Agency, local police said.

The victim was identified as Iqbal Baig who worked for the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Police said Baig was shot at his home this morning. He belonged to the minority Shia Ismaili community.

Security agencies have launched investigations though the motive of the killing is not known as yet.

At least 43 Ismailis on a bus were shot dead by militants in Karachi in May.