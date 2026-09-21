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    US, China hold successful talks on trade, AI

    Other countries
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 09:39
    US, China hold successful talks on trade, AI

    US and China held successful talks on trade and artificial intelligence, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, Report informs, citing Reuters.

    "We have just held very successful talks with the Chinese on trade and AI," Bessent told reporters after a meeting with PRC representatives in New York.

    According to him, the parties discussed establishing an interaction mechanism in artificial intelligence, which will be named the "US-China AI Dialogue."

    Bessent noted that Washington proposed creating a notification system between the two countries regarding possible AI-related incidents and threats that could affect national security issues. The parties also intend to develop a common understanding of goals and risks in this field.

    The secretary added that the negotiations continued the work started earlier in Beijing within the Trade Council established by the parties.

    Trade talks United States of America China
    Bessent: ABŞ və Çin süni intellekt məsələləri üzrə dialoq aparmaq barədə razılığa gəlib
    Бессент: США и Китай договорились вести диалог по вопросам ИИ

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