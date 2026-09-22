Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    President: Today we have substantial reserve generating capacities

    Domestic policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 14:06
    President: Today we have substantial reserve generating capacities

    "We resolved all issues related to electricity and created a very robust potential. Today, our reserve generating capacities are quite substantial," said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting dedicated to the State Program on the development of the mining and metallurgical industry, according to Report.

    "Certain volumes are also exported, but in the coming years, this export will become large-scale-especially considering that there is great concern and a shortage in global markets regarding energy resources, including electricity, fuel, and natural gas-all essential products that ensure energy security. In short, the global picture is right before our eyes," the head of state added.

    Ilham Aliyev metallurgy mining industry
    İlham Əliyev: "Bu gün bizdə ehtiyat generasiya gücləri kifayət qədər böyükdür"
    Президент: Сегодня у нас есть достаточно крупные резервные генерирующие мощности

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