​Unit 2 of South Ukraine NPP connected to power grid after maintenance work

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Unit 2 of the South Ukraine nuclear power plant has been connected to Ukraine’s integrate power grid after repairs, the Energoatom company’s press service said on Saturday.

“On December 27 Unit 2 of the South Ukraine NPP was re-launched after planned repairs,” the report says. “The repair works were caused by a fault in the cooling system of Unit 2.”

“During transitional processes of re-launching the unit there were not any violations of the standards and conditions of safe operation of the power plant,” the press service said. “Radiation background at the South Ukraine NPP remains unchanged at the natural background level, measured before the re-launch and totalling 10 micro roentgens per hour as of December 27.”

Unit 1 is operating normally while the third unit is under planned repairs, informs Report citing TASS.