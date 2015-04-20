UN Libya envoy says enemies of peace in Libya are doomed to failure

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations envoy for Libya said on Sunday those seeking to frustrate the peace process in Libya are doomed to failure as peace talks are "very close to a final agreement."

"We know that the enemies of peace, the enemies of the agreement, will be active and be even more active in the coming days and weeks," Bernardino Leon told journalists in the Moroccan resort of Skhirat after the latest, fourth, round of intra-Libyan negotiations. He said any attempts to frustrate a peace agreement would be doomed to failure.

"I can tell you that we have now a draft which looks like something very close to a final agreement," he said.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, however Leon noted that "not everything is good news", referring to fighting inside Libya and reports about Islamic State violence in that country.

After the Skhirat round, the conflicting parties have taken a break to coordinate provisions of the peace accord.

Libya plunged onto its worst political crisis after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed its long-time former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

On March 24, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya unveiled a six-point plan to put an end to the crisis. It includes the formation of a transitional unity government until a new constitution is adopted and elections held.