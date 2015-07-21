Ukrainian FM: Netherlands to present final MH17 crash report on August 10

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Dutch Safety Board is expected to present the final version of its report on the MH17 crash on August 10.

Report informs citing Russian media, the Dutch Safety Board will present the final report on the Malaysian MH17 passenger jet downing on August 10 for all countries to review, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister for European Integration Olena Zerkal said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"In fact, the work on this report is already being completed and on August 10, the Dutch Safety Board should submit the final version of the report for all the countries to review," Zerkal said.

Kiev also announced that the Dutch, Belgian, Australian, Malaysian, and Ukrainian foreign ministers might meet with the UN Security Council next week to discuss the MH17 plane crash.

The five nations previously proposed creating a UN-mandated international tribunal to identify and prosecute those responsible for the alleged downing of the Malaysian airliner. Last week, Malaysia submitted a draft resolution to this effect to the UN Security Council.