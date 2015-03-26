UK court opens path for secret Royal memo publication

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ The U.K.’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday against the British government in a 10-year case over concealing potentially sensitive memos written by the Prince of Wales.

In the ruling, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the country's Attorney General, paving the way for letters, written by the heir to the British throne to government departments between 2004 and 2005, to be published.

Report informs referring the information given by the Anadolu Agency, the ruling comes after a 10-year campaign by The Guardian newspaper to have restrictions placed on the material lifted.

A block had been placed on publishing the letters by the U.K. Attorney General in October 2012.

Judges ruled by a margin of five-to-two in favor of dismissing the Attorney General’s appeal, the effect of which will be to permit publication of Prince Charles’ communiqués.

In the U.K. political system, the Royal Family is bound to remain politically neutral.

A statement from Clarence House – the Prince of Wales’ private office – said it was “disappointed the principle of privacy had not been upheld.”