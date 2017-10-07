Tropical Storm 'Nate' approaches U.S. Gulf Coast

© Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tropical Storm Nate strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane late Friday as it moved towards the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Report informs, U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

At the moment, the wind speed inside the hurricane is 130 km / h.

The storm, which is blamed in deaths in Nicaragua and Costa Rica, could make landfall in the United States Saturday evening or Saturday night.

state of New Orleans switched to curfew due to the approach of Tropical Storm Nate.