​Syria supports attacks against ISIL

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Syria supports strikes against militants of "Islamic state" (IS). Report informs citing Associated Press, this was stated by the Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

Muallem urged the United States to strike not only on the positions of IS militants, but also on other terrorist groups. "They have the same extremist ideology," Muallem said. According to the Foreign Minister, United States should also include islamist groups fighting against the forces of President Bashar al-Assad in the list of targets.

The Minister stressed that Damascus was satisfied with actions of the coalition.

United States, with the support of five Arab countries (Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates) have carried out an operation against the "Islamic state" in Syria, air striking on their controlled places since September 23.