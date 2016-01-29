 Top
    Syria peace talks in Geneva to begin by meeting the Syrian government's delegation

    Syrian government delegation headed by permanent representative at the UN, Bashar Jaafari

    Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Syria peace talks in Geneva begins with a meeting of the Special Envoy of UN Secretary-Generalfor Syria Staffan de Mistura with the government delegation.

    Report informs citing the Tass Khawla Mattar, spokeswoman for the office of U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura said that today.

    UN envoy Staffan de Mistura said he would open the talks by meeting the Syrian government's delegation.

    "He will continue meetings with other participants in the talks and with representatives of the civil society subsequently," his office said.

