Saudi Arabia blamed Iranian pilgrims in a stampede in Mina valley

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian sources told the London newspaper published in "Al-Sharq al-Awsat" that the pilgrims from Iran bear greater responsibility for the stampede in Mina, the victims of which, according to official figures have become 717 people.

Report informs referring to foreign media Iranian official told the newspaper that a group of pilgrims with 300 people ignoring crowd control rules bore some blame for a crush that killed over 700 people at the haj pilgrimage in the annual event's worst disaster for 25 years.

This publication was a response to the statement by Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said on September 25 that Saudi Arabia is obliged to take responsibility for the tragedy in the valley of Mina.In addition, the Lebanese newspaper "Al-Diyar" stated that the cause of the stampede was the appearance of the automobile escort of Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.Because the suite of Prince authorities changed the direction of the pilgrims, and this led to the tragedy, "Al-Diyar" informs.