 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian PM says Europe should draw a line under 'sanctions war'

    Russia’s decision to extend its ban on most Western food imports for one year was a pragmatic one, Dmitry Medvedev says

    Baku.24 July.REPORT.AZ/ Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said he believed it was up to Europe to draw a line under "the sanctions war".

    "We have not started this process and I am sure it’s not up to us to finish it," Report informs citing Russian media, D.Medvedev said in an interview with Slovenia's national broadcaster RTV Slovenija, speaking about the impact of sanctions on bilateral trade. "Anyway, restrictions of any kind disappear while trade relations, particularly good relations between countries, between nations, good feelings between people, always remain and prevail over this."

    Medvedev noted that a decline in trade turnover between Russia and Slovenia, as well as between Russia and the European Union, had two reasons.

    The first one was rooted in current market conditions, the premier said. "It’s obvious that the volume of trade turnover comprises a whole range of exported and imported goods," he said, adding that among the most important goods supplied by Russia were raw materials, mainly natural gas and petroleum. "Prices for these energy resources have fallen, which is not very good for suppliers, but good for consumers. This has naturally decreased trade turnover," Medvedev said, noting that this was "a normal part" of the decline

    But there was also another part, "connected with imposition of sanctions and, consequently, our retaliatory measures", Medvedev said. "I cannot consider this decline to be normal as it is linked to political decisions," he said, noting that this was generally bad for the countries.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi