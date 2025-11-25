Russian overnight strikes hit Kyiv with missiles and drones

Kyiv came under a large-scale overnight attack by Russian forces, involving cruise and ballistic missiles as well as kamikaze drones, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, Report informs.

Authorities said that one person was killed and seven others were injured. Emergency crews evacuated 18 residents from affected areas. The strikes damaged at least two high-rise buildings and triggered fires, with rescue teams continuing operations at the scene.

Ukraine's Air Force stated that Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from the Novorossiysk area, while several ballistic missiles were fired from Bryansk. A MiG-31K aircraft also launched Kinjal air-launched ballistic missiles.

The country's Ministry of Energy confirmed that major energy facilities were struck, requiring rapid damage assessments and preparations for restoration work.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian attack on Russia's Rostov region reportedly left three people dead and ten injured.