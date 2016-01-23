Rocket fired from Syria hits house in Turkey’s Kilis, 2 wounded

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ A rocket fired from the Syrian side of border hit a house in Turkey's southeastern province of Kilis, wounding two persons.

Report informs citing the foreign media, it is estimated that the rocket was fired in the Azaz district of northern Syria, which is partially under Daesh control.

The rocket struck a house in Karaali neighborhood located at the city center of Kilis, which is located approximately 10 kilometers north of the border. Windows of many buildings located in the neighborhood shattered due to the blast.



Three stray Katyusha rockets hit the suburbs of Kilis five days ago, one striking a school, killing one employee and injuring one student