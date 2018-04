Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ 3-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi, west of India, 1 died, 5 injured.

Report informs citing the Indian media.

Rescuers, firemen and units of the national army are working at the site of the incident, which occurred around 8 am.

According to a private TV report, at the moment rescuers managed to pull six people out of the wreckage, 20 more people are feared to be trapped in debris.

The number of victims may increase.