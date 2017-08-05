Rescue helicopter crashes in Alps trying to save alpinist - VIDEO

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ The rescue helicopter has crashed trying to evacuate from the highest peak of the Austrian Alps - the Grossglockner mountain, an alpinist who felt bad, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

A rock climber from the neighboring peak has recorded it. It is seen in the footage how the pilot lost control of the helicopter after a man got on it. The plane started hovering and was about to wound an employee of the rescue services, and then broke up on the rocks.

Despite the emergency situation, no one on board has been severely injured; a medical employee has received minor wounds.