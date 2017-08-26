 Top
    Close photo mode

    Rally in South Korea supports former president

    The participants have called on president Moon Jae-in to resign

    Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of supporters of South Korea’s former president Park Geun-hye, who is charged with corruption, have marched in Seoul in her support.

    Report informs citing the Interfax.

    Demonstrators carried flags and postcards with the slogans to set Park Geun-hye free. They also called on Moon Jae-in, elected the president in May, to resign.

    It was noted that the number of the march participants was approximately 8,000 people.

    Park Geun-hye was arrested in March on charges of corruption. A verdict is expected to be reached in mid-October. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi