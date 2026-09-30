Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.09.2026)
Finance
- 30 September, 2026
- 09:06
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
103.13
|
-3.99
|
42.28
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
89.55
|
-4.63
|
32.13
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,213.20
|
51.50
|
-127.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
51,349.92
|
-131.59
|
3,286.63
|
S&P 500
|
7,670.84
|
-12.85
|
825.34
|
Nasdaq
|
26,797.54
|
-22.84
|
3,555.55
|
Nikkei
|
66,860.50
|
1,878.18
|
16,521.02
|
Dax
|
25,399.21
|
24.79
|
908.80
|
FTSE 100
|
10,636.71
|
-48.17
|
705.33
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,035.87
|
-42.61
|
-113.63
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,840.83
|
18.68
|
-128.01
|
Bist 100
|
12,290.58
|
-302.18
|
1,029.06
|
RTS
|
843.28
|
4.93
|
-270.85
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1331
|
-0.0030
|
-0.0414
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3226
|
-0.0011
|
-0.0247
|
JPY/USD
|
157.0800
|
-0.4000
|
0.6300
|
RUB/USD
|
83.9051
|
-0.5950
|
5.1551
|
TRY/USD
|
49.0136
|
0.0139
|
6.0574
|
CNY/USD
|
6.7046
|
-0.0009
|
-0.2844
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (30.09.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (30.09.2026)
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