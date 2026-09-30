Death toll from Northern Cyprus boat disaster rises to 18

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The death toll from a boat disaster off the coast of Kyrenia in Northern Cyprus in late August has risen to 18, Northern Cyprus Prime Minister Unal Ustel announced the latest update, Report informs.

He said that the identities of two bodies found on September 28 had been confirmed.

"DNA analysis of the two bodies has been completed. They were identified as five-year-old Mehmet Asaf Bicer and Nihat Pancar," the prime minister said.

Ustel also noted that another body was recovered during search operations on September 29. A DNA examination has been launched to determine the victim's identity.

Although the identity of the latest victim has not yet been established, media outlets in Northern Cyprus reported that the number of fatalities from the boat disaster has reached 18.

At present, 10 people remain missing.