Public warned for flashfloods in Philippine

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The threat of flooding and avalanches has been declared on Saturday on Luzon, the largest island in the Philippines, where the capital Manila and the most populous city of Quezon are located, the National Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services said, Report informs citing Russian media.

According to weather forecasters, heavy rains which may last for several days will be accompanied by gusting wind. All vessels, especially small ones, are recommended to stay in the ports.

The floods in the Philippines last week left at least 30 people dead, several people are reported missing. Thousands of local residents had to flee their homes. In the metropolitan area, which includes Manila and several other big cities, schools were closed almost all week long, many streets were flooded and transportation disrupted.