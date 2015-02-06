Prosecutor General of Ukraine asked Russia to extradite Yanukovych

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Prosecutor General of Ukraine asked Russia to extradite ex-president Yanukovych.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Vitaly Yarema said that, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada.

Yarema said that today Ukrainian law enforcement can't achieve the issuance of Yanukovych and members of his government to Ukraine, which, according to the investigation, are in the territory of the Russian Federation.

He noted that the Attorney General's Office began the absentee prosecution of Yanukovych.

Ukrainian Parliament in mid-January passed a bill that would allow absentia to bring to justice those who hide from the investigation outside of Ukraine.